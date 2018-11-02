Yusuf Buhari begins NYSC 11 months after bike accident, 2 years after graduation

Yusuf Buhari commenced his NYSC scheme two years after graduating from University of Surrey, United Kingdom.
Yusuf is currently at the Kubwa orientation camp in Abuja for the one year compulsory youth scheme.
His sister, Zahra Indimi, disclosed this in a picture post she made on her Instagram showing him putting on his NYSC kit.
He joins the scheme 11 months after he had a bike accident in Abuja that left him with a head injury.
Following the accident that happened on September 16, he received initial treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital before being flown abroad to continue treatment. Yusuf received a warm welcome when he returned to the country in March 2018.