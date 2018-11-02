Yusuf Buhari begins NYSC 11 months after bike accident, 2 years after graduation

news

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, has joined thousands of other Nigerian graduates to present himself for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) almost a year after his bike accident .

Yusuf is currently at the Kubwa orientation camp in Abuja for the one year compulsory youth scheme.

His sister, Zahra Indimi, disclosed this in a picture post she made on her Instagram showing him putting on his NYSC kit.

Yusuf commenced the programme two years after graduating from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

He joins the scheme 11 months after he had a bike accident in Abuja that left him with a head injury.