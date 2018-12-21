Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said that crashes would reduce to the barest minimum before, during and after the Yuletide, if motorists could show love to other road users by driving carefully.

The sector commander said that exhibiting love to one another on the roads would drastically prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“Motorists need to show love to other road users, especially during the festive period, because this is what the season signifies,’’ he said.

Oladele implored motorists travelling along Lagos – Ibadan Expressway to be cautious while driving, as there were some construction zones on the road.

“FRSC urges motorists to adhere to specified maximum speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour as well as not to overtake at construction zones,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring that travelers got to their various destinations safely.

Oladele, who wished motorists a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, said that the FRSC looked forward to continued service to them in a professional manner as they ply highways in Ogun, and in Nigeria in general.