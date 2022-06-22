You're uninformed- IPOB replies Buhari over pipeline vandalism comment

The terrorist group said the allegation is “laughable, disgraceful, and fallacious,” adding that the Western audience already know who the pipeline vandals are in the country.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who said for the president to tell the United States and other Western countries that IPOB was responsible for pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta showed he was “shallow-minded,” ThePunch reported.

According to powerful, making such "wide and "untenable" allegations only exposed the failure of Buhari's government in credible intelligence gathering.

The spokesman went on to challenge the president to show the world locations of the pipelines IPOB vandalised in the country.

He said, “Maybe the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Buhari doesn’t know that the Western nations are not as daft, uninformed, kleptomaniacs and clueless as he thinks, otherwise, he would not have made such embarrassing factless claims.

“The President should be reminded that his Western audience already know the actual culprits behind pipeline vandalism in Nigeria and who the beneficiaries are. What a contradiction and confusion in Buhari’s Nigeria!

“In case he has forgotten as usual, just last week, his Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps boss threatened to name high-profile Nigerians behind oil theft. Did the NSCDC boss need to issue such a threat assuming IPOB a ‘terror organisation’ according to Buhari’s Nigeria is actually the ones behind the crime?”

“Inviting Buhari to a security meeting in Rwanda is like asking the Hyena to participate in a discussion on the wellbeing of the antelope. Buhari’s government has failed woefully as far as securing the lives and properties of Nigerians is concerned so, therefore, has nothing to offer on security matters and discussions,” it said.

The statement also reiterated that since the formation of the group about 12 years ago, it has never been involved in pipeline vandalism, adding that Buhari was just being hypocritical in his remarks.

The statement read in part, “Going to Bloomberg news and parroting falsehood against IPOB won’t save Buhari and his co-travelers from being prosecuted at the International Criminal Court at the appropriate time.

“Buhari should be told that the West understands that his anger with IPOB is simply because IPOB remains the only obstacle to the evil agenda of the Fulani herdsmen trying to overrun Nigeria and declare it an Islamic State. That is why it is only in Nigeria that IPOB, a peaceful movement with a presence in over 100 countries is tagged a terrorist organisation.

“Buhari and his kangaroo court delivered a black market judgment against a peaceful movement seeking freedom for their people, without looking into his Fulani kinsmen’s activities of eliminating none Fulani in the country.

“Buhari and his wicked cabals refused to declare Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen manhandling, rapping destroying communities and killing innocent citizens of Nigeria. He refused to declare them terrorists, but begging kept on begging the Western world to declare IPOB.

“One thing is certain, IPOB will hunt down those terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in Biafran bushes and forests.

“Whatever allegations they like let them fabricate. We can’t abdicate our divine mandate of defending our ancestral land against FULANI occupation.

“Buhari and his Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria sponsored insecurity in the Eastern region and blamed it on IPOB thinking that the world is unaware of the activities of Fulani and his military men deployed in our territory.