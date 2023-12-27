ADVERTISEMENT
Women lawyers’ association says Akeredolu will be sorely missed

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asagba said Akeredolu was one of the best presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) ever had.

Late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
Late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]

The President of AWLA, Mrs Mandy Asagba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in reaction to the death of the governor in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akeredolu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), died in a German hospital after a protracted battle with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the Ondo State government.

Asagba said Akeredolu was an enigma and a leader par excellence who stood firm against injustice in the country.

She said Akeredolu was a bold, courageous, fearless and dogged fighter who did not take no for an answer.

She said: “Rotimi Akeredolu will be sorely missed.

“Even in his leadership as governor, we all saw how he fought to ensure that the governors are given due regard.

“We can also see how he pioneered the issue of state security.

“He also fought vigorously to ensure that cannabis is legalised for usage in the pharmaceutical industry.”

She added that the late Akeredolu was a perfect gentleman and a precious gift to humanity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

