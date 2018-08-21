Pulse.ng logo
Yobe Govt. places 12-hour ban on vehicular movements during Sallah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yobe Governor says army didn't rescue any abducted schoolgirls play

Yobe governor, Ibrahim Gaidam

(Daily Post)

The Yobe government has placed a 12-hour restriction order on movement of vehicles across the state during the Eid prayer, for security reasons.

A statement issued by Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Director General, Press Affairs to Yobe governor, announced this on Monday.

He said, “Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the placement of a 12-hour restriction of vehicular movement across the state as part of preparations for a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el Kabir prayers on Tuesday, 21st August.

“The restriction begins from 10.00p.m tonight (Monday), to 10.00a.m tomorrow (Tuesday).

“The public is kindly advised that no vehicle will be allowed within or near Eid praying grounds except those on special duties,” he said.

He noted that the restriction order followed the outcome of security meeting between the governor and security chiefs in the state.

Bego urged the members of the public to cooperate with security agencies throughout the sallah period and beyond.

