The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Bello, members of the committee have been assigned clear set of terms of reference, which includes determining the nature of the university, be it specialised or conventional, and proposing an appropriate name for the institution.

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi [Guadian]
Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi [Guadian]

Recommended articles

In his remarks after inaugurating the committee on Wednesday at the government house Lokoja, the governor urged the committee to submit its preliminary report within six weeks.

According to Bello, members of the committee have been assigned clear set of terms of reference, which includes determining the nature of the university, be it specialised or conventional, and proposing an appropriate name for the institution.

“Furthermore, they are responsible for preparing the necessary academic brief, university law, and university master plan to be presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for recognition and approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee will also identify an ideal location and a suitable site to ensure the immediate commencement of academic activities. In terms of sustainability, the committee will explore realistic and sustainable funding sources.

"Additionally, any other activities required for the university’s prompt establishment fall within the committee’s purview,” the governor said..

Bello stressed the importance of involving individuals who could contribute value to the committee’s work and activities.

He noted that the committee would have the authority to co-opt other individuals, both people of Kogi and non indigenes to provide their expertise in establishing the university.

The governor said the committee also included several key government officials, to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the committee chairman , Prof. Olu Obafemi Nnom expressed the committee’s commitment to diligently fulfilling the dreams of the governor and the people of Okunland.

He commended Bello for his dedication to equality, fairness, and inclusive governance, while highlighting the long-standing desire of the Okun people for a university, spanning several decades.

The don emphasised that the establishment of the university in Okunland by Bello’s administration was a significant and enduring gesture that would be remembered by the people for years to come.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee has 17 distinguished professors as members, with Prof. Hadiza Aguye, as the committee’s Secretary.

NAN reports that Kogi already had two state-owned universities; Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba, Kogi East, and Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Kogi Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

The establishment of a state-owned university in Kogi West represents a significant milestone for Bello’s administration.

It highlighted the governor’s dedication to expanding educational opportunities and providing quality higher education to the people of Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Gov. Idris appoints new Perm Sect, approves posting of others

Gov. Idris appoints new Perm Sect, approves posting of others

Gov. Aliyu constitutes 19-member committee to review govt assets auction

Gov. Aliyu constitutes 19-member committee to review govt assets auction

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ondo-House-of-Assembly ( Guardian)

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly