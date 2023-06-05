The sports category has moved to a new website.
Yahaya Bello dissolves 7th Kogi Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yahaya Bello assented to 37 of the 52 bills passed by the 7th Assembly.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, appreciated everyone that contributed to the success of the 7th Assembly [Daily Post]
Dissolving the assembly during a valedictory session held on the floor of the House, the governor cited relevant sections of the constitution to affirm that the Assembly is dissolved with immediate effect.

Bello said, "Whereas it is provided in Section 105 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House."

"Therefore, by the power vested on me as Governor of Kogi, I hereby proclaim that the seventh Assembly of Kogi State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

"This is in line with the constitutional power given under my hand and the public seal of Kogi State of Nigeria at Lokoja, this Monday, June 5," he declared.

Bello had earlier appreciated everyone that contributed to the success of the 7th Assembly and urged all to forgive all offences, learn from past mistakes and prepare for the task ahead in governance.

He expressed the hope that all the outgoing members would work with the next All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration if Usman Ododo, the party's governorship candidate wins the November 11 polls.

The governor also urged those members who didn't return as members to support their incoming members to the success of the house and the state.

Earlier, the outgoing Kogi Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, who reeled out the gains and losses of the 6th and 7th assemblies, said that two lawmakers died during their tenure.

Kolawole said the 7th assembly did well by ensuring good governance in the last seven years as well as passed 1451 resolutions with 688 regular motions passed.

"The 7th Assembly passed 52 bills, 32 of which are executive bills and 20 which are private members bills while 37 were passed and assented to by the Kogi Government.

"Two bills are currently awaiting assent while one bill was withheld. A total of 12 bills were at various stages of consideration before the end of the seventh legislative Assembly," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

