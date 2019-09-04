Following the violent attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria, as a result of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, called for an end to the violence.

Nigerian mob on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, attacked Shoprite outlet in Lagos to protest against the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

Adeboye has via his Twitter handle called on Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace.

He said, “Please shun Violence, its dividends last a lifetime. Let us all embrace peace and remember that regardless of our race, colour or language, we are all of God.”

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2, South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

The attacks have angered many Nigerians who have called for a boycott of South African businesses, like Shoprite, operating in Nigeria.

Shoprite staff, customers as well as others in the mall were thrown into a state of panic when a group started disruptive activities, knocking items off shelves.

A swift reaction from police officers then forced the protesters out onto the streets where they were filmed burning tyres and disrupting activities on the Lekki-Epe Expressway. Many were also reported to have thrown stones at the mall.