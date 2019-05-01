The May Day or Labour Day is a public holiday in many countries including Nigeria.

The residents who spoke to NAN said that with the level of kidnappings and banditry in some states, the government must ensure the security of lives and property of its citizens.

They said that if lives and property were secured, it would guarantee optimal productivity by the workers.

Mr Ibrahim Hassan, a civil servant, decried the level of insecurity in the country especially the kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“The rains are setting in; farmers are afraid of going to farms because of insecurity. If farmers and indeed Nigerians are afraid, insecurity will now result into food insecurity by next year.

“We desire government to do much more in order to secure lives and property. Workers expect a better environment for safety,” he said.

He called for training and retraining of men and officers of the Nigerian Police to ensure the safety of citizens.

Hassan, while reacting to the N30,000 new minimum wage, said that Nigerian workers expected to be treated by international standards so as to be able to compete with global competitors.

“With the N30,000 minimum wage, Nigerians cannot compete with foreign investors even in our economy. Something needs to be done because such salary increase usually resulted into inflation.

“Nigerians expect to be rewarded so that we can stay with family and not travel abroad. They should be treated at par with workers from other countries,” Hassan said.

Hajiya Salamatu Abdullahi, a business woman, told NAN that even as market women, they needed security to make ends meet.

Mr Ebube Anorue, an entrepreneur, said that the question on the lips of Nigerians was ‘how do I live through today’.

“This is not good. That is why crime and insecurity prevails in the land,” he said.

He called on government not to relent on its effort at tackling corruption to achieve meaningful development.

Mr James Okonkwo, a civil servant called for the implementation of the new minimum wage for citizens to benefit.

“We hope it will be of benefit to us. Let the prices of goods not be inflated. This is because whenever there is a new minimum wage there is always inflation.

“We want Nigeria to be better and the work we do to be more fulfilling,” he said.

Mr Abraham Ade on his part, described workers as the productive force of any economy.

“For the Federal Government to declare the day work-free is commendable. This is because we need rest to work at a maximum level.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian doctors least paid in the world - Official

On the level of insecurity in the land, Ade said that it had eaten deep into the fabrics of the country.

“One wonders whether it has been politicised. Government needs to beef up security.

“If the lives of the citizens is not secured, then we cannot achieve much. Lives and property must be protected for workers to be productive,” he said.