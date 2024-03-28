Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

The deceased was a trained lawyer at the Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Lagos before venturing into theatre, where he left an indelible mark.

Oguntokun passed away in Canada on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the age of 56.

The news of his death was shared by his friend and film director, Kayode Peters, on his Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

“I remember that year. I was just cutting my teeth as a professional theatre director. Your search for a director for your script brought you to the University of Lagos and I was your obvious choice

“I directed your first-ever performance story ‘Who is Afraid of Wole Soyinka’ at various theatres including The prestigious Muson Centre which was graced by the great @wolesoyinkaofficial himself

“Some months later, we started DBN TV’s first comedy series ‘Crossworld Blues’ which you produced and I directed.

“You moved to Canada and never stopped encouraging me to follow suit. I lost a friend, a thespian all through and through, a great mind, a writer so gifted, so loved. Nigeria just lost one of her brightest and bravest

“Is it a coincidence that you chose to leave on the day the world celebrated World Theatre Day?

