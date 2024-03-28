ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oguntokun was a renowned quintessential playwright and director who displayed so much passion for theatre and popularised it.

Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Wale Oguntokun is dead
Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Wale Oguntokun is dead

Recommended articles

The deceased was a trained lawyer at the Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Lagos before venturing into theatre, where he left an indelible mark.

Oguntokun passed away in Canada on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the age of 56.

The news of his death was shared by his friend and film director, Kayode Peters, on his Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember that year. I was just cutting my teeth as a professional theatre director. Your search for a director for your script brought you to the University of Lagos and I was your obvious choice

“I directed your first-ever performance story ‘Who is Afraid of Wole Soyinka’ at various theatres including The prestigious Muson Centre which was graced by the great @wolesoyinkaofficial himself

“Some months later, we started DBN TV’s first comedy series ‘Crossworld Blues’ which you produced and I directed.

“You moved to Canada and never stopped encouraging me to follow suit. I lost a friend, a thespian all through and through, a great mind, a writer so gifted, so loved. Nigeria just lost one of her brightest and bravest

“Is it a coincidence that you chose to leave on the day the world celebrated World Theatre Day?

ADVERTISEMENT

“This hurts so bad Wole. Laspapi, our own ojojo. I will miss you so so much. Thank you for trusting me with your work. A good man is gone. Rest well my friend, my brother Wole Oguntokun @laspapi,” the post read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Kaduna Gov grants scholarship to 137 rescued schoolchildren, son of late teacher

Kaduna Gov grants scholarship to 137 rescued schoolchildren, son of late teacher

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State

Tinubu's special assistant donates food items to 1,700 residents in FCT

Tinubu's special assistant donates food items to 1,700 residents in FCT

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security