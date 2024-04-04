Wike remains optimistic that Nigeria will come out of current turmoil

Wike gave the assurance when the Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Oliver Aba, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “I believe by the special grace of God, Nigeria will come out from the turmoil that we are in.

“The signs are clear; we have no regret; and we have no doubt that victory shall be ours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister thanked the Church for the prayers for Nigerians and for the government of President Bola Tinubu to actualise his vision and dreams encapsulated in the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He said that nobody could govern without the backing of God, stressing that it was important for every leader to know this.

“That is why Tinubu has never failed to ask religious leaders to continue to pray for his administration and for the growth of Nigeria.

“Prayer is key. We can do all we think, but without God, nothing can be achieved, so Tinubu’s victory; his hope is anchored on God,” the minister said.

He assured the Methodist Church that the FCT Administration would consider their request for land to build offices and a media centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Aba explained that the land, if allocated, would be used for the development of a liaison office and a benefiting media centre to enhance evangelism and other social amenities.

He said that a similar request was submitted in 2023 but was not granted.

He pledged the Church’s commitment to continued prayers to support the Tinubu-led government to succeed.

“This is because his success is our success, and his success is the joy of all Nigerians.

“In actualising his ‘renewed hope’ agenda, I pray for an economic renaissance for our dear country and taming the evil of insecurity in the land.

ADVERTISEMENT