Wike releases N2bn to Ogbunuabali community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday announced the release of N2 billion promised to the Ogbunuabali community in Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Wike made the announcement at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali -Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt.

He used the occasion to lift the ban on youths activities in Ogbunuabali community.

Wike thanked the community for their cooperation while the project lasted though they had initially rejected it.

The Governor noted how wrong it was for people to think that leadership was a function of political party, when it was actually about the mindset of the individual.

Wike stated that his undying love, passion and commitment to render effective service to Rivers people had sufficiently differentiated him from other politicians.

In his speech, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, the former Governor of Sokoto State who inaugurated the Eastern Bye-pass, expressed delight in the leadership capacity that Wike had demonstrated in serving the state.

Wamakko said any well meaning government should serve to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the governed.

He noted that as a talk-and-do-governor, Wike had done adequately well for his people.

Furthermore, Mr Dakorinama George-Kelly, the State Commissioner for Works, said the road was a single carriage way of 7.3 metres wide but was totally rebuilt.

According to George-Kelly, the 2.19km long road, which has been dualised, has 4.38 km width on each side of the lane, has 4.38km of drains length.

Mr Juergen Fischer, the South-South Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, said they started with the first project of the Wike’s administration on operation zero potholes which culminated into the ongoing urban renewal programme.

According to him, they are delighted working with Governor Wike to achieve his development dreams for Rivers and thanked him for the opportunity given to the company to work in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

