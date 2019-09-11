Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, tribunal declared President Buhari as the authentic winner of the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, “irrespective of their political leanings.”

Nwakaudu said “Governor Wike called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.”

However, while the River State Governor appeared to have accepted the judgement of the election tribunal by congratulating President Buhari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which Wike belongs to has rejected the court’s verdict.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged that despite the flawless evidence laid before the court, President Buhari was still declared winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Describing the judgement as a barefaced subversion of justice and a direct assault on the integrity of the nation’s justice system, Ologbondiyan said the party was shocked that the tribunal allegedly failed to point to justice.

The opposition party however urged Nigerians to remain calm, saying its lawyers are upbeat in obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.