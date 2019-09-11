Following the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 presidential poll, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the court's judgement.

Describing the judgement as a barefaced subversion of justice and a direct assault on the integrity of the nation’s justice system, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in a press statement on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, said the party was shocked that the tribunal allegedly failed to point to justice.

Ologbondiyan alleged that despite the flawless evidence laid before the court, that Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election, the president was still declared authentic winner of the 2019 presidential election.

He said, “PDP finds it as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari, even in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

“The party is also rudely shocked that the Court took over the roles of the Respondents’ lawyers who clearly abandoned their pleadings by refusing to call evidence in defense of the petition. The court raked up all manner of excuses to make up for the yawning gaps occasioned by the total absence of any evidence from the Respondents.”

Describing the judgement as shocking, the party alleged that despite manipulations, alterations and subtraction of valid votes freely given to its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by Nigerians, the court approved the declaration of Buhari as the winner of the election.

The party however urged Nigerians to remain calm, saying its lawyers are upbeat in obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.