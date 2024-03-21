ADVERTISEMENT
Wike begins repair of 19 secondary schools, promises quality education in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister explained that the rehabilitation of the 19 schools would be funded under the 2023 supplementary budget.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike made the promise on Thursday, at the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, while inaugurating the rehabilitation and construction of 19 public secondary schools in the FCT.

He explained that the move was part of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to improve access to quality education in public schools, in addition to the ongoing provision of infrastructure and other basic services to residents.

“I want to assure the students that it is not only access to education, because if we give access to education without quality, then we have not given education.

“Now we are providing access, we must also provide quality and the quality entails that the environment must be conducive, dining must be habitable, the hostels, including where you take care of yourselves. This is very important.

“So, be assured that we will do our best.

“We are looking into teachers too; how we are going to provide quality teachers to teach our children.

“This is the essence of the “Renewed Hope” agenda, under the government of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

The minister explained that the rehabilitation of the 19 schools would be funded under the 2023 supplementary budget.

He added that a provision was equally made in the 2024 budget for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of an additional 20 schools.

He commended the Senate for passing the 2024 FCT Statutory Budget, which he said would enable the FCTA to commence work in earnest.

Wike also said that the FCT Administration would intervene in the health sector, particularly the rehabilitation of hospitals, with General Hospital Gwagwalada as one of the benefiting facilities.

He assured the contractors handling the 19 schools across the FCT that none of them would be owed, adding that he had already signed for the payment of their mobilisation.

Earlier, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of public schools was a sure step towards building critical manpower for the nation.

Mahmoud described education as the key foundation for sustainable growth and development of any nation, stressing the need to invest hugely in the education sector.

“We know that education is the bedrock of development of any nation and is also the cornerstone of progress.

“Children are special gifts from the Almighty to us; they are the leaders of tomorrow and the ambassadors of the nation, so they will need a conducive and very suitable place to learn, for them to achieve their dreams,” she said.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, said that the projects involved the rehabilitation and construction of classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and administrative blocks.

Others, Hayyo added, include the construction of perimeter fences, toilets, dining, halls, kitchens and supply of water facilities among other facilities.

