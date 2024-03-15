ADVERTISEMENT
Wike appoints Fubara's ex-Chief of Staff to same position as FCT minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director said that Amadi would be sworn into office on March 18.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalye Fubara

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Ogunleye said that Amadi, a former Chief of Staff to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, was appointed for his vast experience in public service.

He added that Amadi had held several strategic political positions, including Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As Chief of Staff, Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programmes aimed at advancing the development agenda of the territory.

“He will also provide strategic guidance, as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the minister’s office,” he said.

The director said that Amadi would be sworn into office on March 18.

News Agency Of Nigeria

