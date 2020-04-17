Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Federal Government of planning to expose residents of the state to coronavirus.

Wike said this during a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The governor alleged that federal authorities are working to compromise the health protection system of the state and make it vulnerable to coronavirus.

He said some people want the escalation of the virus in Rivers State adding that people were paid to canvass a negative narrative on Carveton Pilots.

“We are doing what we can within available resources to fight coronavirus. You can fly, but as you fly and land, don’t enter our territory.

“People in Abuja are not happy. They want Rivers State to be infected. They want to kill Rivers people and I will not allow it. I was elected to protect Rivers people. Rivers State is not a pariah state.

“Nigerians shake when they hear oil companies they shake because they have compromised. Imagine an appointed Minister issuing an order to an elected Governor. They wanted to rig us out and lost. The right must be done. We are talking about something that is killing people. They want coronavirus to escalate in Rivers State. The law must be tested. Make the sacrifice and let us contain the virus.

“Nobody will use Rivers State as a toy. This Federal Government does not like us, but a government will come that likes Rivers state.”

Wike also announced the arrest of 22 staff of Exxon Mobil, a multinational oil company for violating lockdown order in River state.

He said, “Security agencies arrested 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who came into the state from neighbouring Akwa Ibom State in violation of the extant Executive Order restricting movement into the state. We do not know the coronavirus status of these individuals.

“Even though security agencies advised that they are allowed to go back to Akwa Ibom State, I insisted that the law must take its course. This is because nobody is above the law.

“As a responsive government, we have quarantined them in line with the relevant health protocols and they will be charged to court.

“We will fight this matter legally. Exxon Mobil does not operate in Rivers State. That they have a point at the Onne seaport does not mean that they operate in Rivers state.”