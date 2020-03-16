Gov. Sanwo-Olu honored the women who played significant parts in the history of the state through an animated #Eko4Women video which was published on 8 March, 2020 via the Governor’s official Twitter page.

The one-minute video paid homage to legends such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Alimotu Pelewura, and Ajoke Ahmed, among others — highlighting the contributions of these women to the Lagosian values we hold dear today.

The powerful narration spoke directly to the women of Lagos, saying “we never forget the trailblazing role you have played, and continue to play in the evolving story of a Greater Lagos”.

In a continued demonstration of the festivities surrounding International Women’s Month, the Governor sent personalized letters of recognition to 200 women across the state. The diverse selection of women featured change makers and thought leaders within the corporate, creative, development, and governance sectors. Some of the notable personalities who received Governor Sanwo-Olu’s appreciation include Abah Folawiyo, Opral Benson, Joke Silva, and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

Corporate heavyweights from all sectors of the economy such as Osaretin Demuren, Chairman of Guaranty Trust Bank; Folorunsho Alakija, Vice Chairman, Famfa Oil Limited; Juliet Ehimuan, Country Manager, Google; Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman, Access Bank Plc., and Patricia Obozuwa, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs Officer, GE Africa, all made the select list of amazing women.

What is #Eko4Women and why does it have Lagosians in a frenzy?

Prominent figures who took to social media to express their excitement about the gesture include Uche Pedro, Kate Henshaw, Tosin Oshinowo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Deola Sagoe, Bella Disu, TY Bello, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Kemi Adetiba, Asisat Oshoala, Ify Okoye, Tara Durotoye, Betty Irabor, Nelly Agbogu, Sola Sobowale, Omoyemi Akerele and Tayo Bolodeoku.

The role of women in the quest for a progressive Lagos cannot be overlooked, as the Governor noted in his letter: “There is no doubt that Lagos State, Nigeria and the world would be a much poorer place without women in it”.

#Eko4Women is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s celebration of the legacies pioneered by visionary women throughout the history –past and present - of Lagos State. The Greater Lagos narrative must be owned by each individual – from the high flying madam, hot shot executive, enterprising market woman, to the rosy-cheeked schoolgirl and every woman in between. We “celebrate you for who you are and what you do, day after day, to make the world a happier and more equitable place”.

