We're in danger - Groups that allegedly exposed Binance seek FG's protection

The CSOs are; Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI) and Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC)

The CSOs appealed in a letter addressed to the President and jointly signed by Solomon Adodo, National Coordinator of EUYI and Jator Abido, National Coordinator, NDYC.

In a copy of the letter made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the organisations contended that they were the petitioners and whistleblowers that unearthed the brazen abuse of the Nigerian financial system being perpetrated by Binance.

They also commended the Federal Government for demonstrating the political will to arraign Binance Holdings Ltd. and its two top officials on a five-count money laundering charge.

“We wish to notify Mr President of the present threat to our lives and seek protection from the State through your express Presidential directive.

“It would be recalled that after years of scrupulous investigation and fact findings on the operations of Binance in Nigeria, we identified certain grave infractions perpetrated against the Nigerian government and her people.

“Our fears also stem from the fact that we blew the lid on the terrorism financing and serious operations carried out through the Binance platform.

“We are, therefore, at very significant risk alongside our immediate families.

“We have nowhere else to run to than to the Nigerian government for whom we undertook this daring patriotic task,” the letter read in part.

The CSOs recalled that on the heels of their “incontrovertible findings”, they sent a petition to the House Committee on Financial Crimes against Binance. submitted on Dec. 5, 2023.

The groups said the petition, over irregularities allegedly perpetrated by Binance Holdings Limited, was signed by 21 other CSOs.