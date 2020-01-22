Magu gave the hint in Ibadan on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office.

He earlier told journalists when he was at the Ilorin Zonal Office on a working visit yesterday.

He said the Commission had traced a number of criminal activities ranging from abuse of office, bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money-laundering to the former minister, who is currently at large to avoid questions on alleged criminal activities dotting her years as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The anti-graft czar, who wondered why her current country of abode has not surrendered her to Nigeria to face justice, said the EFCC would do everything within its power to get her prosecuted this year.

The EFCC had in a 14-count charge accused Diezani, bank executives, and NNPC officials of conspiring to conceal $153 million in Fidelity bank.