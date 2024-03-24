We never said drugs are sold in Benin like sachet water – NDLEA
A section of the media had reported that the new NDLEA commander in Edo, Alumona Obioma made the declaration when he visited the Chief of Staff to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Thursday.
In a rebuttal issued in Benin on Sunday, NDLEA’s spokesman in Edo, Bebetu Ondotimi described the report as misleading and unfair sensationalism.
“At no point was Benin City classified as drug-infested or where drugs are hawked like pure water.
“Particular reference was made to two notorious black spots and the Command has set in motion plans to dislocate this brazen trafficking.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Commander said that his predecessor, Mr Buba Wakawa briefed him about the unholy trade in narcotics at Iyamu Street and Country Home Road in Benin.
“Obioma’s predecessor also said the governor himself had identified these black spots,’’ Ondotimim stated.
He noted that the new NDLEA commander assumed duty in Edo barely four weeks ago and could not have travelled the entire length and breadth of Edo to make such a comment.
Ondotimi urged the public to disabuse their minds of the ugly allusion; stressing that only lyamu Street and Country Home Road were identified as narcotics areas in Benin.
He enjoined the media, as partners in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, to be wary of sensational reportage so as not to send the wrong signals to the public.
