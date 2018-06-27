We have zero tolerance for human rights violations

news

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Wednesday said that the service had zero tolerance for human rights violations in the discharge of its mandate.

He said this at the inauguration of the 2018 Nigeria Air Force Legal Officers’ Conference in Maiduguri, Borno.

Abubakar advised individuals and organisations with cases of alleged human rights violations against Nigerian Air force personnel to submit such complaints to the service for address.

He said the service had initiated various training programmes to build the capacity of its personnel and ensure compliance with human right laws in the discharge of its responsibilities.

“Our legal officers are especially expected to be extremely knowledgeable and well-grounded in all aspects of the law.

“It is expected that they would be up-to-date with current and emerging trends in both local and international laws that govern armed conflict and in particular the conduct of air operations.

“I also expect that the outcome of the conference will provide impetus for better decision making as well as more ethical and professional conduct of our operations,” he said.

Abubakar noted that the exercise was necessary to bridge the knowledge gaps and promote compliance with international best practices as well value to the service.

The air force chief tasked the participants to utilise what they would learn to enhance their operations.

Earlier, Group Capt. Sanda Jika, the Deputy Director, Air Force Legal Service, said the exercise was designed to expose officers and service men to human right laws and understand their responsibilities to achieve professional excellence.

Jika explained that the service was organising sensitisation activities to extend its outreach to various formations and enhance compliance with human rights laws to improve service delivery.

Also commenting, Gov. Kashim Shettima lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to enhance air force operations.

Shettima, represented by the Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Yerima Sale, commended the military over successes recorded in the counter insurgency campaign in the North-East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Abubakar also inaugurated housing units for officers and men of the command and a shopping mall, designed to improve the welfare of personnel.