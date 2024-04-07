VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and its environs as usual during such festive periods.
On arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, Shettima was received by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, members of the State Executive Council and party chieftains.
The Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting is expected to be held either Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal.
