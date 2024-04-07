ADVERTISEMENT
VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and its environs as usual during such festive periods.

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]
On arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, Shettima was received by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, members of the State Executive Council and party chieftains.

The Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting is expected to be held either Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal.

