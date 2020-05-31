Following the murder of Uwa Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Nigerians have been demanding justice for the deceased.

Uwa was reported to have visited the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin to read on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was said to be in the church auditorium when some men attacked her, raped her, hit her head with a fire extinguisher cylinder and left her for dead.

According to The Punch, a security official at the church found her in a pool of blood and informed his superiors at the church.

Uwa, who recently gained admission into UNIBEN was thereafter rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she narrated her ordeal.

She, however, died three days after as a result of the injuries she sustained.

The case has been reported at the Oregbeni Police Station, Benin as many Nigerians wonder how the 22-year-old student was raped and killed in broad daylight and inside a church.

There have been calls to the Nigeria Police Force and government to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the tragedy as #JusticeforUwa trends on Twitter.