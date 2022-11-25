RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The U.S. Mission has expanded the eligibility period for nonimmigrant visa renewals from 24 months to 48 months.

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals. [KemiFilani]
U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals. [KemiFilani]

Recommended articles

According to the mission, applicants whose previous U.S. visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months may now qualify to renew their visa without an interview.

The mission noted in the statement that it was also opening thousands of visa renewal appointments to assist applicants who wished to renew their visas.

“You may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, AND you meet each of the following criteria:

“Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria, your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application, your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa.

“Your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application, you have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

“You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon, you have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States,” the statement read.

The mission noted that processing times for the programme were expected to be up to two months and applicants would not be able to retrieve their passports during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.”

It was further noted that third parties unaffiliated with the U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos might seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.

The mission urged applicants to fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites.

“Please see our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

“If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025. (Robin Hammond)

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…