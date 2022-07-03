RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The leader of the volunteer group said the act was done to promote religious tolerance and harmony in the state.

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque. [Daily Trust]
United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque. [Daily Trust]

Some Christians in Kaduna State have joined their Muslim colleagues to clear grass at a makeshift mosque used for Eid prayer during Sallah.

Recommended articles

The development took place in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna as Muslim faithful get set for Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Commenting on the noble cause, Mr. Daniel Bitrus, team lead of the volunteers who assisted their Muslim counterparts in the exercise, said they did it to promote religious tolerance and harmony, Daily Trust reports.

Bitrus said the exercise lasted for two days as both groups jointly cleared the grass and got rid of trash around the premises of the mosque.

He said, “We came here to support our brothers towards cutting down the grass and to also clear the dirt in the mosque and its surrounding, with the aim of promoting peace and unity.”

The exercise, which lasted for two days (Saturday and Sunday), enabled many Christians and Muslims to dialogue, exchange hand of friendship and talk on better ways to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among the adherents of the two religions.

“We hope to continue doing this every year to promote religious tolerance in the area.”

Reacting to the amazing gesture, the Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government chapter, Mallam Ibrahim Tasiu, commended the large turn of Christians during the exercise.

He revealed that the Christian volunteers arrived early to the Eid ground even before Muslims got there.

The Southern Kaduna is known as the hotbed of ethno-religious crisis and Tasiu described the historic development as one of its kind in the zone.

He called on Muslims and Christians to live in peace and harmony.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

Customs Onne Port command generates N115.26bn in 6 months

Customs Onne Port command generates N115.26bn in 6 months

Presidential Amnesty Programme revokes training contract for ex-agitators

Presidential Amnesty Programme revokes training contract for ex-agitators

5 political reasons you should #GetYourPVC

5 political reasons you should #GetYourPVC

Vandals destroy 20 transformers in 3 weeks – EEDC

Vandals destroy 20 transformers in 3 weeks – EEDC

Nigerian celebrity marriage breakups dominate social media scene

Nigerian celebrity marriage breakups dominate social media scene

1,979 Kaduna State prospective pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

1,979 Kaduna State prospective pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

NDLEA intercepts N4.5b heroin concealed in baby food at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts N4.5b heroin concealed in baby food at Lagos airport

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit