Unilorin V-C procures 62-seater bus for school

Prof Abdulrasheed Adeoye, the Chairman of Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), University School, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for procuring a bus for the school.

Adeoye said on Saturday in Ilorin that the 62-seater bus would alleviate the problem of transportation for the school.

Adeoye, a former Dean of Faculty of Arts, Unilorin, noted that the vice chancellor has always supported the PTA in its activities.

On infrastructural development in the school, he lauded the efforts of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for construction of the road leading to the school executed by the board.

He also appreciated the university management for ensuring that qualified staff of the school were not denied their promotion, which he said, has been regular since the inception of the current PTA executive.

Mr Mas’ud Salihu, the Head Teacher of the school, announced that five pupils of the school participated in the 2021 Commonwealth Essay Competition, with Omotola Ogungbade and Muhammad Raji winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.

He added that Esther Adeyeye, Ayomide Adekanye and Joy Enahoro, were awarded Certificate of Participation.

