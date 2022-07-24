Unilorin V-C procures 62-seater bus for school

Adeoye, a former Dean of Faculty of Arts, Unilorin, noted that the vice chancellor has always supported the PTA in its activities.

On infrastructural development in the school, he lauded the efforts of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for construction of the road leading to the school executed by the board.

He also appreciated the university management for ensuring that qualified staff of the school were not denied their promotion, which he said, has been regular since the inception of the current PTA executive.

Mr Mas’ud Salihu, the Head Teacher of the school, announced that five pupils of the school participated in the 2021 Commonwealth Essay Competition, with Omotola Ogungbade and Muhammad Raji winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.