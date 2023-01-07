ADVERTISEMENT
UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has approved the suspension of four students of the institution identified in a viral video and found culpable of partaking in an unlawful act of water ritual on a fellow female student.

Egbe said that the unlawful act was carried out by the four students during the last matriculation ceremony of the institution on Dec. 2, 2022.

Egbe mentioned the affected students to include Stephen Usen, a student of the Accounting Department, year 4, and Aniefiok Idorenyin, a student of Computer Science, year 2.

Others are Miracle Adeyemi, a student of Political Science, year 2 and Blessing Queen, a student of Genetics and Biotech, year 4.

“Management deliberated extensively on the report of the committee on Gender-Based Violence and the strength of its findings and has accordingly directed the affected students to proceed on suspension with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

“Deans, Heads of Departments, and other relevant officers of the university have been tasked with the duty of full compliance with the given directive,” Egbe said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
