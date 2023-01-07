UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'.

Egbe said that the unlawful act was carried out by the four students during the last matriculation ceremony of the institution on Dec. 2, 2022.

Egbe mentioned the affected students to include Stephen Usen, a student of the Accounting Department, year 4, and Aniefiok Idorenyin, a student of Computer Science, year 2.

Others are Miracle Adeyemi, a student of Political Science, year 2 and Blessing Queen, a student of Genetics and Biotech, year 4.

“Management deliberated extensively on the report of the committee on Gender-Based Violence and the strength of its findings and has accordingly directed the affected students to proceed on suspension with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.