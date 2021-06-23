A University student who criticized Akwa Ibom Governor on Facebook has been expelled

In 2019, Ekpo used the pseudonym, Afrosix Jaara, to write the article in which he accused Akwa Ibom Governor Emmanuel Udom of reneging on a promise to grant financial rewards to the then graduating students of the university.

“It’s 2 years and 166 days since he promised, yet none of the graduands received a Naira...even the first class graduands were unattended to when they went to his office,” Ekpo wrote in the Facebook post that has now landed him in trouble.

He added that Governor Emmanuel had “scammed” the students for not keeping to his promise.

'Breach of matriculation oath'

His piece was badly received by his school authorities.

On April 9, 2021, Ekpo received a letter signed by the Registrar of his university, John Udo, announcing his expulsion for "gross misconduct."

His article was also described as "derogatory and defamatory."

He was told in the letter that publishing his article "constitutes a breach of the matriculation oath and violation of the university rules as enshrined in the Student Information Handbook. You are hereby expelled from the university for this gross act of misconduct which constitutes a breach of the matriculation oath.

"You are required to submit to the Dean, Division of Student Affairs your student identity card and any other property of the university in your possession before your exit from the university.

"The Chief Security Officer is by a copy of this letter, directed not to allow you entry into the university campuses."

Fighting back

Ekpo is however fighting back.

He has written a letter to the university through his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, protesting that he wasn't given fair hearing by the university.

He also said he was never invited to appear before a disciplinary committee, before his expulsion.

Ekpo is also demanding N20 million from the university as “general damages and gross breach of his fundamental rights.

“We will like to know whether the Matriculation Oath Of the Akwa Ibom State University requires students to surrender their fundamental right to freedom of expression as guaranteed them by Section 39 of the Constitution Of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) upon admission into the university,” Ekpo's letter reads.