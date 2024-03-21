UN boosts first lady Remi Tinubu's pet project to help Nigerians

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and UN Resident Coordinator, Mohammed Fall disclosed this on Wednesday in the State House, Abuja during a visit to the first lady.

Mohammed said that the UN was looking forward to engaging with the First Lady on the lined-up programmes of the RHI specifically those that border on women, children and poverty eradication.

She acknowledged the efforts of the First Lady on women's empowerment and reproductive health and congratulated the government for the successes recorded in the health sector.

“I believe the women are at the centre and that was due to the support that you give.

“When we met in New York, we discussed quite several issues some with women, the less-privileged and vulnerable which you stressed that you wanted to make sure that they are not behind,’’ she said.

Mohammed said the UN looked forward to engaging with the first lady in the areas of support.

“We are embarking on a new friendly community programme for the IDPs called Solution Pathways."