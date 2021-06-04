RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki, Atiku criticize President Buhari for suspending Twitter in Nigeria

The move has been described as dictatorial in several quarters.

Senate President Bukola Saraki (2nd from left), President Buhari (middle) and other dignitaries praying at a mosque (Presidency)
Nigeria's foremost opposition politicians, including ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind a controversial decision to suspend social media platform Twitter.

The federal government announced the suspension on Friday, June 4, 2021, citing Twitter's capacity to undermine "Nigeria's corporate existence."

“No sir! This should not be the response from the president of a nation with a vibrant youthful population for whom #Twitter is part of their daily lives and a source of their income and livelihood. This must be reviewed,” Saraki tweeted.

With many Nigerians wondering if they will be able to tweet in the next couple of weeks or the next morning--seeing as the suspension is indefinite--Atiku who ran against Buhari in 2019, chipped in with a sarcastic tweet of his.

"Hopefully, this isn't my last tweet," Atiku shared on Twitter.

The suspension has been widely and heavily criticized on the same platform, with thousands of young Nigerians describing the move as vindictive, dictatorial and draconian.

78-year-old Buhari is a retired military General who ruled Nigeria from 1983 to 1985. He was sacked from the throne in a coup.

Buhari is Nigeria's 4th civilian President since the country returned to democratic governance in 1999.

