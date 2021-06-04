Saraki, Atiku criticize President Buhari for suspending Twitter in Nigeria

The federal government announced the suspension on Friday, June 4, 2021, citing Twitter's capacity to undermine "Nigeria's corporate existence."

“No sir! This should not be the response from the president of a nation with a vibrant youthful population for whom #Twitter is part of their daily lives and a source of their income and livelihood. This must be reviewed,” Saraki tweeted.

With many Nigerians wondering if they will be able to tweet in the next couple of weeks or the next morning--seeing as the suspension is indefinite--Atiku who ran against Buhari in 2019, chipped in with a sarcastic tweet of his.

"Hopefully, this isn't my last tweet," Atiku shared on Twitter.

The suspension has been widely and heavily criticized on the same platform, with thousands of young Nigerians describing the move as vindictive, dictatorial and draconian.

78-year-old Buhari is a retired military General who ruled Nigeria from 1983 to 1985. He was sacked from the throne in a coup.