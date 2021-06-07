FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

The diplomats had condemned the ban in Nigeria, saying "banning systems of expression is not the answer.

"These measures inhibit access to information and commerce at precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

On Monday, June 7, 2021, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued the following statement:

“I am directed to inform that following the recent ban on Twitter by the federal government and press statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a meeting today at 12 noon.

“The venue is Minister’s Conference Room, 8th Floor."

During the meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama told the diplomats that Twitter operations will only be restored in Nigeria if the platform is used responsibly.

"We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing. We have taken this measure to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or enforcement of criminalities," Onyeama said.