According to Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, the following items were recovered from them: two AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Magazines, Assorted Charms and one motorcycles.

Currently, troops are combing the general area on patrols with the view to further exploitation of the area, Musa.

The names of the Boko Haram commanders was not disclosed by the Army spokesman.