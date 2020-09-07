The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops of 192 Battalion supported by the Air Task Force, successfully raided the terrorists’ location at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza on Sept. 6.

He said that the troops acted on credible intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the area.

According to him, the gallant troops overwhelmed them killing five, while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Troops also cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.

“Furthermore, troops successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising two females and five children.

“Currently the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols,” he said.

Enenche said that the Military High Command had congratulated the troops for their gallantry, dexterity and encourage, urging them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the North East.