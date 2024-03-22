ADVERTISEMENT
Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the decomposing hearts of some of the killed soldiers were recovered during the search, while the manhunt continues with no significant arrest made yet.

Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said that clearance operations, as well as cordon and search, were conducted to among other things, recover the weapons of the deceased soldiers.

He listed some of the communities in which troops had carried out operations to include: Akugbene, Okuama and Okoloba in Ughelli and Ughelli South of Delta.

Others he listed are; Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien, Pirigbene and Igbomatoro communities all in Delta.

Significantly, there is a viral video of a person admitting to have perpetrated the killings.

“The video among other things helps to narrow investigations to persons of interest and their cohorts.

“Accordingly, the state governments and host communities of these personalities are required to assist the investigation in flushing them out.

“There can be no hiding place for perpetrators of such dastardly acts against our nation.

“This is a clarion call to duty by members of those communities and the state government,” he said.

