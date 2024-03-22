ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's Oil & Gas policy to create 2.3m jobs for Nigerians - Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister also said that the new tax incentives being implemented had the potential to attract up to 10 billion dollars in new oil and gas investment.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Recommended articles

Idris said this when he met with the business community in Kano on Friday.

“These investment commitments covering manufacturing, telecoms, healthcare, oil and gas, and others are already being realised.

“The Nigerian economy grew by 3.46% (year-on-year) in Q4 2023, compared to 2.54% in the preceding quarter; a better performance than anticipated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Capital importation into Nigeria was up 66% in Q4 2023, compared to Q3 2023, reversing a 36% decline in the previous quarter.”

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s new Oil and Gas policy reforms programme when implemented will generate a billion cubic feet per day of additional gas supply, as well as create 2.3 million jobs.

The Minister said that it would boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 17 billion dollars and compress Nigeria’s oil and gas contracting cycle from 38 months to six months.

The Minister also said that the new tax incentives being implemented had the potential to attract up to 10 billion dollars in new oil and gas investment. He said that the New Presidential Policy would reduce operating costs for oil and gas operations in Nigeria, which was higher than the global average.

Idris said that already, Nigeria’s oil production had already risen from 1.22 Mbps in Q2 2023 to 1.6 Mbps in Q1 2024 Post Oil Subsidy Removal Economic Relief / Interventions:

ADVERTISEMENT

“These interventions are designed to serve as palliatives in the short and medium-term, while we wait to reap the long-term benefits of the reforms.

"The Federal Government has commenced Cash Transfer of ₦25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, intended for a three-month period.”

He said that already, about 3,140,819 households had already received initial payments before the programme was suspended for review and reform. The minister said that all these programmes were geared toward boosting the nation’s economy.

Earlier, the Chairman, of Kano Business Community Alhaji Sabiu Bako, said the community was facing some challenges which had impacted negatively on the economy. He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that they were carried along in the interventions.

“We are calling on Mr President to expedite action in restoring adequate power supply, completion and utilisation of AKK pipe gas line, and that programmes and inventions meant for boosting farming reached the target group".

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo tells other governors to emulate Alex Otti on pension law repeal

Obasanjo tells other governors to emulate Alex Otti on pension law repeal

Tinubu's Oil & Gas policy to create 2.3m jobs for Nigerians - Idris

Tinubu's Oil & Gas policy to create 2.3m jobs for Nigerians - Idris

Gov Mohammed pardons 96 inmates, warns them against terrorising residents

Gov Mohammed pardons 96 inmates, warns them against terrorising residents

Obasanjo commends Gov Otti for scrapping ex-governors outrageous pension law

Obasanjo commends Gov Otti for scrapping ex-governors outrageous pension law

Olukoyede says NDIC, CBN should monitor banks to avoid economic fallout

Olukoyede says NDIC, CBN should monitor banks to avoid economic fallout

Restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria - Transparency Advocacy tells public officials

Restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria - Transparency Advocacy tells public officials

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes