Tinubu’s aide thanks Gov Abiodun for presenting staff of office to young Ogun monarch

The 35-year-old monarch, who ascended the throne of the ancient Awori town in February officially received his staff of authority from the state government on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Congratulating the traditional ruler on his ascension to the throne, Yusuf in a statement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, said the presentation of the staff of office ceremony, authenticating the monarch’s authority, was a significant milestone in the history of Ado-Odo.

The president’s aide, therefore, commended Governor Abiodun for presenting the staff of authority to the monarch.

He said the governor’s support and recognition of Oba Olusola indicated the importance of the monarch and the trust of his people in him.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, for his role in presenting the staff of office to you. His support and recognition of your leadership are a testament to the importance of your role in our community and the trust placed in you by the people.

May your reign be marked by prosperity, unity, and peace for all inhabitants of Adó-Odò Kingdom. May you lead with wisdom, compassion, and integrity, guiding us towards a brighter future filled with opportunities and progress,” the statement read.

Recall that President Tinubu recently joined residents of Ogun State to congratulate the young monarch on his ascension to the throne following his reception of the staff.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, March 31, 2024, the president charged the newly-crowned king to use his office to promote peace, development, and good governance in his community.

