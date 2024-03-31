Tinubu congratulates monarch of ancient Ogun town on ascension to throne

The President's congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the 35-year-old monarch was presented a staff of office by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The staff presentation ceremony, which was held in Ado-Odo on Saturday, marked the monarch’s formal assumption of office and ascension to his forefathers' throne.

Tinubu, who described Lamidi-Osolo as a philosopher-king, lauded him for toeing the path of his predecessors in character and education.

The President charged the newly-crowned king to use his office to promote peace, development, and good governance in his community.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusola Lamidi-Osolo, on his ascension to the throne of the Olofin of Ado-Odo in Ogun State.

“The President commends Oba Lamidi-Osolo for toeing the mark of his forebears in character and education, describing him as a philosopher-king for his many professional accomplishments.

“President Tinubu urges the monarch to exercise his office in the promotion of peace, development, and good governance in his community in Ogun State and the nation at large.

