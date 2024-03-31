ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates monarch of ancient Ogun town on ascension to throne

Nurudeen Shotayo

The young monarch was recently presented staff of office by Governor Abiodun.

The new Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo, Oba Idris Olushola Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo [Pulse]
The new Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo, Oba Idris Olushola Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The President's congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the 35-year-old monarch was presented a staff of office by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The staff presentation ceremony, which was held in Ado-Odo on Saturday, marked the monarch’s formal assumption of office and ascension to his forefathers' throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu, who described Lamidi-Osolo as a philosopher-king, lauded him for toeing the path of his predecessors in character and education.

The President charged the newly-crowned king to use his office to promote peace, development, and good governance in his community.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusola Lamidi-Osolo, on his ascension to the throne of the Olofin of Ado-Odo in Ogun State.

“The President commends Oba Lamidi-Osolo for toeing the mark of his forebears in character and education, describing him as a philosopher-king for his many professional accomplishments.

“President Tinubu urges the monarch to exercise his office in the promotion of peace, development, and good governance in his community in Ogun State and the nation at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President also congratulates the people of Ado-Odo and Ogun State while wishing His Royal Majesty a successful reign on the throne of his forefathers”, the statement said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu congratulates monarch of ancient Ogun town on ascension to throne

Tinubu congratulates monarch of ancient Ogun town on ascension to throne

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

Bandits release 287 Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

Bandits release Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity