Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Kanu said this on Saturday, March 19, 2022, when he and other ex-internationals visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29, 2022.

Other players at the event include former goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph; former captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha; and defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu.

Midfielders, Tijani Babangida and Mutiu Adepoju and strikers, Victor Ikpeba and Obafemi Martins complete the guests list.

In a statement released by the former Lagos state governor's medi aide, Tunde Rahman, Kanu was quoted as saying that Tinubu donated the first seed money for that initiative in 2002.

"Without that money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Foundation to perform the heart surgeries that have saved many lives," Kanu said.

Since it was launched in 2000, the Kanu Heart Foundation has successfully helped 538 children of varying ages access free open heart surgeries in hospitals across the world.