Okocha, Kanu, others praise Tinubu's contributions to Nigeria's democracy

They commended Tinubu for his contributions to democracy, good governance, as well as sports development in Nigeria.

They said this during their visit to the former Lagos state governor's residence in Bourdillon on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The former international football players embarked on the visit to congratulate Tinubu on his upcoming 70th birthday on March, 29, 2022.

The players on the visiting party are former goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph; former captains, Okocha and Kanu; and defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu.

Midfielders, Tijani Babangida and Mutiu Adepoju and strikers, Victor Ikpeba and Obafemi Martins complete the guests list.

In a statement released by Tinubu's Media Office on Saturday, Okocha was quoted as saying that "the former Lagos governor is the reason why he usually calls Lagos home."

Kanu also commended Tinubu for his contribution to his Kanu Heart Foundation, revealing that the APC leader donated the first seed money for the foundation.

"Without that money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Foundation to perform the heart surgeries that have saved many lives," Kanu said.

Taibo, who is now a pastor, prayed that the country be blessed with more kind-hearted people like Tinubu and wished him success in his presidential bid

Tinunu thanked the players for the good representation they gave the country during their playing days and also praised them for giving Nigerians sense of pride thanks to their great exploits.

"Mentioning their names one by one with their nicknames while playing for the country, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked them for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many and for helping to put Nigeria's name on the global map.

"He said the former players gave Nigerians a sense of immense pride and a source of inspiration, particularly the young ones.

"Tinubu said together the former players reflected the spirit of unbreakable team."

Asiwaju, who announced his presidential ambition in January after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, used the occasion to beg the players for support towards his dream, adding that he's the most competent candidate for the job.

"He used the opportunity to seek the support of the players for his presidential ambition, saying he has a vision and the competence and ability to implement that vision.

Among the ex-Super Eagles that visited him were Julius Aghahowa, Victor Agali, Garba Lawal and Duke Udi," the statement concluded.