Bola Tinubu warns lawmakers reportedly planning to impeach Buhari

Tinubu said this in Akwa-Ibom during a rally held to welcome Senator Godswill Akpabio to the APC.

Tinubu said this in Akwa-Ibom during a rally held to welcome Senator Godswill Akpabio to the APC.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned lawmakers planning to impeach President Buhari in the National Assembly to desist from the plot. play

APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Tolani Ali)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned lawmakers planning to impeach President Buhari in the National Assembly to desist from the plot.

Tinubu said this in Akwa-Ibom during a rally held to welcome Senator Godswill Akpabio to the APC.

Akpabio formally announced his defection to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

According to the APC National Leader, Nigerians gave PDP a chance to rule for 16 years and they failed.

Punch reports  that Tinubu said “We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people; but the conservatives believe in government of sharing.

 “We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.

“But they believe in sharing and looting the money.

ALSO READ: In Akpabio, APC is signing a formidable and tainted politician

“Today, we are aspiring in our vision, but the Peoples Democratic Party has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.

“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money, but they are resisting.’’

PDP reacts to Akpabio’s defection

The chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, while reacting to Akpabio’s defection, said that the Senator has endangered his political career.

According to Secondus, Akpabio defected to the ruling party without the blessing of Akwa-Ibom state people.

Bola Tinubu's wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been ordained as an assistant pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

