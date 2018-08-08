Pulse.ng logo
PDP chairman says Senator Akpabio has endangered his political career

Secondus said this while reacting to the lawmaker's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Godswill Akpabio

(Daily Post)

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has said that Senator Godswill Akpabio has endangered his political career.

Secondus said this while reacting to the former Akwa-Ibom state Governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio formally dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The PDP chairman also said that it was a pity that the Senator will move to a sinking ship.

Secondus said that Akpabio defected to the ruling party without the blessing of Akwa-Ibom state people.

He said “I cannot fathom any reason why on earth Senator Akpabio should work against the tide, moving at opposite direction to a place reasonable persons are escaping from.

“How on earth can anybody who has his eyes wide open be seen walking into danger knowingly?

ALSO READ: Udom sacks 2 commissioners who welcomed Akpabio to Akwa Ibom ahead of APC defection

“I urge you to remain focused and continue to give support to your hard working governor, Emmanuel Udom, as he remains unrelenting in the delivery of democracy to the people.”

Meanwhile, the Akwa-Ibom State Government has alleged that its bank accounts have been blocked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

