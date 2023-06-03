The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu also reiterated that multiple exchange rates will no longer be tolerated.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President disclosed this when he met with governors elected on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Aso Villa on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Also known as the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the APC governors threw their weight behind the President's decision to end the fuel subsidy regime in the country.

Tinubu had disclosed during his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, 2023, that the previous administration didn't make provision for subsidy in the budget he inherited which effectively means that "subsidy is gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidential pronouncement triggered an instant chain reaction as queues resurfaced in filling stations across the country, leading to panic buying and subsequently an inevitable price hike in fuel and transport fares.

This development has forced labour unions including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call for an immediate reversal of the decision which has brought untold hardship to the Nigerian masses.

While the Federal Government has commenced dialogue with the unions to work out palliative interventions, the NLC has threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide protest and strike from Wednesday, June 7, 2023, if the old pump price is not restored.

APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy. [Presidency]
APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

But, speaking with the APC governors on Friday, Tinubu said the federal government was prepared to work with state governments to arrive at a new minimum wage as well as strengthen the source and application of the nation's revenue.

He said, “We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage,’’ adding, “We will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’

“I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. This is the first time you entered the Council Chambers, and it is my first time too for a meeting.

“As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress, you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves.”

The governors, led by Imo State governor and PGF Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, assured the president of their support towards the policies of his administration, noting that his initial decisions signalled his intentions for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzodinnma said, “We are here today as members of the APC to fraternize with you as our leader, and congratulate you on your election as President, and Commander-in-Chief.

“We are using this opportunity to express our support for you at this trying time in our history”.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others