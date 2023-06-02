NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

These shortages were caused by marketers' fears after President Bola Tinubu's announcement during his inaugural speech, declaring the end of fuel subsidies.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the strike announcement after an emergency meeting of the union's National Executive Council in Abuja.

The strike is a result of the government's failure to meet the union's ultimatum of reverting to the previous price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, before the specified deadline. Ajaero warned that if the Federal Government does not comply, the strike will escalate into an indefinite protest throughout the nation.

President Tinubu's stance on fuel subsidies has triggered widespread reactions. In his inaugural speech, he declared an end to the era of subsidy payments, stating that the 2023 budget no longer includes provisions for such subsidies. The government plans to redirect funds towards infrastructure and other economic strengthening measures.

However, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria strongly oppose Tinubu's decision, arguing that the President cannot unilaterally remove fuel subsidies without consultation.

TUC President Festus Osifo pointed out that the previous administration had intentionally left the "sensitive issue" for the incoming government to handle.

Efforts to resolve the dispute between the government and the NLC through negotiations have thus far been unsuccessful. A recent meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and the NLC concluded without reaching a consensus. The government was represented by spokesperson Dele Alake, NNPC Group CEO Mele Kyari, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole. On the labour side, NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo were present.