The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

Ima Elijah

Efforts to resolve the dispute between FG and the NLC through negotiations have thus far been unsuccessful; hence the declaration of strike.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Recommended articles

These shortages were caused by marketers' fears after President Bola Tinubu's announcement during his inaugural speech, declaring the end of fuel subsidies.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the strike announcement after an emergency meeting of the union's National Executive Council in Abuja.

The strike is a result of the government's failure to meet the union's ultimatum of reverting to the previous price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, before the specified deadline. Ajaero warned that if the Federal Government does not comply, the strike will escalate into an indefinite protest throughout the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu's stance on fuel subsidies has triggered widespread reactions. In his inaugural speech, he declared an end to the era of subsidy payments, stating that the 2023 budget no longer includes provisions for such subsidies. The government plans to redirect funds towards infrastructure and other economic strengthening measures.

However, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria strongly oppose Tinubu's decision, arguing that the President cannot unilaterally remove fuel subsidies without consultation.

TUC President Festus Osifo pointed out that the previous administration had intentionally left the "sensitive issue" for the incoming government to handle.

Efforts to resolve the dispute between the government and the NLC through negotiations have thus far been unsuccessful. A recent meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and the NLC concluded without reaching a consensus. The government was represented by spokesperson Dele Alake, NNPC Group CEO Mele Kyari, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole. On the labour side, NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo were present.

During the meeting, the NLC demanded that the government revert to the previous fuel price as a precondition for further negotiations. Ajaero emphasised that no discussions had taken place regarding palliative measures for the Nigerian populace, leading to the rejection of the government's latest announcement.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others