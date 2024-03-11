ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president says he's working hard to banish hunger in Nigeria.

The herders-farmers crisis plagued the Muhammadu Buhari administration before he handed over to Bola Tinubu as president in May 2023 [Presidency]
He said this at the inauguration of Niger State Food Security and Agricultural Mechanisation Programme on Monday in Minna.

The project, an initiative of the Niger State government, is for the deployment of cutting-edge agricultural machinery and technology for large-scale agro-value chain development.

Tinubu said the event represented another step in the food security and agricultural mechanisation agenda, declaring that Nigeria must enhance its capacity to feed its people and have enough for export.

"We have seen the level of commitment here. We have seen leadership. The success of any leader will depend on the ability to do what needs to be done when it ought to be done.

"It is now time for us to address the challenges and make Nigeria an economy of opportunities. We must care for our people; re-orient our people. I do not see why Nigeria cannot feed all students in its schools. I know what it means for roaming cows to eat crops and the vegetation of our land.

"I know it is painful. But when we re-orient the herder and make provision for cattle rearing, we can address that. You are the governors who are to provide us with land. I, as President, I am committed to providing a comprehensive programme that will solve this problem," the President said.

Tinubu also urged sub-national governments, as an immediate intervention measure, to implement wage awards in their states to complement efforts of the federal government in easing burden of citizens, pending when the minimum wage is increased.

"I am equally here to partner with you to banish hunger. You are doing the job. And it is necessary for me to support you; it is mandatory as Nigerians.

"Let all the sub-nationals start paying wage awards, pending when the minimum wage is increased. I am not giving an order; I am only appealing. NEC should adopt this," the President said.

Governor Umar Bago said that four states — Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Lagos — had already signed memoranda of understanding on building partnerships for the development of agriculture.

"Mr President, your presence here today underscores the importance of this occasion for our state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

"As we gather to celebrate a good example demonstrated in our modest contribution to infrastructure and agricultural development encapsulated in our New Niger Agenda.

"For us, agriculture is key to addressing the challenges in critical sectors of our economy, and we shall seize every opportunity for the attainment of growth and engender prosperity for the people of our beloved state and by extension our country, Nigeria," the governor said.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed that the Federal Government had signed an agreement with the Brazilian Government and German Deutsch Bank Group as financiers of a facility of €995 million for the Green Imperative Programme.

Kyari said the programme would provide mechanisation hubs across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria when implemented.

"A memorandum of understanding between the Federal Government and the John Deer Group, a subsidiary of Tata Equipment, was signed. The manufacturer has signed to deliver 10,000 units of tractors and implement in tranches of 2,000 units per annum for the next five years.

"The Greener Hope Initiative is another veritable platform the Federal Government is deploying to change the deficit narrative in the Nigerian agricultural mechanisation space," he said.

