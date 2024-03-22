Tinubu wants Nigerians to buy made-in-Nigeria goods to strengthen naira

The naira experienced a resurgence during the week, gaining over ₦500 against the United States dollar.

This is coming after a long period when the nation's currency went through a consistent dip as a result of the monetary reforms by the government.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing with State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday, March 22, 2024, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu wants Nigerians to help the naira sustain its good run.

“One, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people, that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree together.

“That we will patronize and purchase made-in-Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors,” Ngelale said.

He highlighted this as one of the decisions taken by the President to ensure the continued strengthening of the naira against global currencies.

Ajuri also reeled out government interventions such as the presidential conditional grant scheme providing 1 million nano enterprises with non-repayable grants up to ₦50,000 and ₦75 billion to 75 large manufacturers employing over 1,000 Nigerians each as some of the efforts the government is making to improve the lives of Nigerians.