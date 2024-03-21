ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

Solomon Ekanem

Five months after taking over, President Bola Tinubu had vowed to clear the foreign exchange backlogs he inherited.

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog [NaijaTimes]
Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

According to data compiled from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the naira closed trading at ₦1,410/dollar at the parallel market and ₦1,492 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday.

The Naira’s gain at the official market indicates a 4.55% increase from the ₦1,560/$1 recorded the previous day - Tuesday at NAFEM, and a gain of 13.5% or ₦190 at the parallel market.

The increased dollar supply reduced the strain on the naira/dollar exchange rate as Nigeria’s external reserves have also recorded significant growth over the past month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from the CBN, foreign currency reserves rose by 3.62% from $33.17 billion recorded in February 2024 to $34.37 billion as of March 12, 2024.

The Punch reports that the appreciation in the local currency has been linked to the offloading of dollar stocks by speculators following CBN’s clampdown on forex activities and the reduced demand by prospective buyers.

Five months after taking over, President Bola Tinubu had vowed to clear the foreign exchange backlogs he inherited.

The CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso during an interview on Arise Television last month, said he met about $7 billion forex backlog when he assumed office.

According to a statement by the CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank had recently cleared $1.5 billion from the backlogs thus confirming the CBN governor’s promise to offset all inherited forex backlogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali further disclosed that the process of paying back the forex backlog was independently assessed by auditors from Deloitte adding that only legitimate claims were honored.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

11 powerful women heading banks in Nigeria

11 powerful women heading banks in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank, Easybuy partner to make smartphone ownership accessible

Stanbic IBTC Bank, Easybuy partner to make smartphone ownership accessible

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 3 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 3 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

Access Bank moves to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Access Bank moves to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Cardoso clears CBN's $7bn forex backlogs

Cardoso clears CBN's $7bn forex backlogs

Diesel price soars to ₦1,257 per litre, 50.20% increase in a year

Diesel price soars to ₦1,257 per litre, 50.20% increase in a year

ECOWAS empowers Anambra youths with business ideas to curb food insecurity

ECOWAS empowers Anambra youths with business ideas to curb food insecurity

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business