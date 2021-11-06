Asiwaju Bola Tinubu former governor of Lagos state and National leader of the riling All Progressives Congress (APC), visited the site of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.
Tinubu visits collapsed Ikoyi building site
Tinubu visited the site of the collapsed building six days after the incident.
Tinubu was accompanied by the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.
The building collapsed on Monday, November 1, 2021, with many workers trapped in the rubble.
With rescue operation still ongoing, nine survivors have been rescued from the rubble, while 38 people have been confirmed dead including Femi Osibona, the Managing Director of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the collapsed building.
