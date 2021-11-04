RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Authors:

bayo wahab

38 people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

The body of Femi Osibona, the owner of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the 21 storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has been recovered.

Recommended articles

According to TheCable, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that Osibona was found dead by rescue workers four days after the building collapse incident.

Recall that the building collapsed on Monday, November 1, trapping dozens of people.

While rescue operation continues, 38 people have been confirmed dead.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

IPOB cancels sit-at-home order in southeast because of Anambra election

IPOB cancels sit-at-home order in southeast because of Anambra election

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

Anambra Election: Police promise to be neutral

Anambra Election: Police promise to be neutral

Panel starts probing Ikoyi building collapse that has killed 38 so far

Panel starts probing Ikoyi building collapse that has killed 38 so far

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

Freezing our bank accounts has crippled all activities, Benue Govt tells court

Freezing our bank accounts has crippled all activities, Benue Govt tells court

NAFDAC seals warehouse, arrests owner over alleged sale of harmful chemicals

NAFDAC seals warehouse, arrests owner over alleged sale of harmful chemicals

Atiku wants Nigerians to unite and elect 'wise leader'

Atiku wants Nigerians to unite and elect 'wise leader'

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]