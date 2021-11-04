Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

The body of Femi Osibona, the owner of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the 21 storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has been recovered.
38 people have been confirmed dead in the incident.
According to TheCable, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that Osibona was found dead by rescue workers four days after the building collapse incident.
Recall that the building collapsed on Monday, November 1, trapping dozens of people.
While rescue operation continues, 38 people have been confirmed dead.
