Tinubu to receive transition documents from Buhari on May 25

Nurudeen Shotayo

The handing-over ceremony is part of the schedule of activities marking the 2023 presidential inauguration.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:@MBuhari]

The investiture program will take place at the State House Conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Disclosing this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha, noted that the handing over event is part of the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

Mustapha added that President Buhari will on the same day confer National Honours on the President-elect and his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Pulse had earlier reported that Tinubu will be conferred with the honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while Shettima will be decorated as the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The SGF boasted that this process, enabled by Executive Order 14 signed by Buhari, is billed to be the most organised and seamless presidential transition in the history of the country.

Speaking further, Mustapha said an Inauguration Lecture on the topic: 'Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development' will be delivered by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, on Saturday, May 27.

According to him, a Children’s Day Program which would involve a parade and a party for the kids will follow on the same day.

Other activities lined up for the 2023 inauguration include an Inter-denominational Church Service which will hold on Sunday, May 28 at the National Christian Centre by 10:00 am and an Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre later on in the evening.

Mustapha also disclosed that on Monday, May 29, the Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In exercise will take place at Eagle Square by 10:00 am, to be followed closely by a Post Inauguration Luncheon afterwards.

The Transition Committee Chairman assured Nigerians and all the invited guests that security arrangements are in top gear to ensure the safety and security of all people throughout the period of the inauguration.

